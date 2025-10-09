An East Londonderry MLA has raised concerns about the number of sewage discharges and pollution risk warnings affecting beaches and rivers along the North Coast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said that in recent summers, designated bathing waters across Northern Ireland have repeatedly been subject to Pollution Risk Forecasts (PRFs).

These are official warnings that water quality is likely to be poor, often linked to sewage discharges or heavy rainfall. These warnings can last for days at a time, creating uncertainty for swimmers, surfers and families using local beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sea swimming has become a daily routine for many people in our community. It is important for mental and physical health, yet I hear from people who say they no longer feel confident going into the water,” she said.

"When warnings are issued, there is real concern about safety, and that undermines something that should be a positive and healthy part of life," said Claire Sugden MLA.

"When warnings are issued, there is real concern about safety, and that undermines something that should be a positive and healthy part of life.

“We are lucky to have beaches that are central to a thriving surfing community and draw visitors from far beyond our area. These beaches are not only part of our way of life, they are also vital for our local economy.

"Tourism, small businesses and sporting events all depend on our coastline. Repeated warnings and sewage discharges damage confidence and risk our reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have put questions to Ministers because people want more than warnings, they want to know what government is doing to stop this happening. We need clarity on how widespread the problem is, stronger deterrents when rules are broken, and proof that investment in infrastructure is actually making a difference.

"Other parts of the UK already publish real-time information on sewage discharges. Northern Ireland deserves the same level of openness and protection.

“Constituents want accountability and they want to see improvements. This is about protecting our health, safeguarding our coastline and ensuring our local economy can continue to benefit from the unique natural assets we have in East Londonderry.”