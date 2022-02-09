MLA hails progress on railway line

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the completion of the feasibility study for phase 3 last week.

Minister Mallon ordered the feasibility study to get the improvement works back on track and has ring-fenced funding so the work can take place as soon as viably possible.

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “This long-promised project has the potential to be transformational for people in East Derry and right across the North West. This railway line has been in dire need of an upgrade for many years and anytime we appeared close to making some new obstacle would present itself to get in the way of this vital work.

“Since becoming Minister, Nichola Mallon has been determined to deliver for people right across the North and thanks to her hard work we are now closer than ever to seeing this key infrastructure project being realised. Many people travel this route every day to commute to work, university, to socialise and visit friends and family and when it’s delivered it will make a huge difference to the lives of local people.

“It will also have huge benefits in our fight to tackle the climate crisis. By making it easier for people to choose to leave their own vehicles at home and use public transport it will reduce congestion and the harmful emissions that many of our vehicles produce.

“The lack of modern public transport facilities and dedicated infrastructure is often cited as one of the reasons by major businesses that they are unable to commit to investing in East Derry and the wider North West. Improvements like this will be key as we work to see our towns and cities realise their potential.