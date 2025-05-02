Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motion has been tabled with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council seeking a return to Sunday opening at the borough’s recycling centres.

In April, the council announced a review of opening hours at its five recycling centres which are currently in operation.

The council says “these changes have been implemented to standardise opening hours in all household recycling centres across Mid and East Antrim and to ensure residents have late night access all year round including throughout the winter”.

None of the borough’s household recycling centres are open on Sundays. These are located at Harbour Highway, Larne; Marshallstown Road, Carrickfergus; Waveney Road, Ballymena; Island Road Lower, Ballycarry and Dickeystown Road, Glenarm.

Household recycling centre. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Larne’s recycling centre at Redlands has not opened on Sundays since the Covid pandemic.

Currently, the three main facilities, in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena are open from Monday to Wednesday, from 9am until 5pm; Thursday and Friday, from 9am until 7pm and Saturday, from 9am until 5pm.

Alliance is seeking a U-turn on the Sunday closure of Sullatober HRC and Sunday opening at the others.

In a statement on social media issued by Carrick Castle Councillor Lauren Gray and Knockagh Cllr Aaron Skinner, they say: “It’s really disappointing council has moved ahead with cutting this provision, directly impacting those who work Monday-Friday.

"That’s why we’ve tabled a motion calling for all household recycling centres to open on Sundays and we hope councillors from all parties will support it.”

In April 2023, the council indicated that waste services were included in a review of energy usage and efficiencies.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

