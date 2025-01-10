Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Antrim MPJim Allister has cautioned the use of offshore wind farms, warning that sites such as the Giant’s Causeway cannot be ‘blotted for years to come’ by them.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, January 8 on the Crown Estate Bill debate, Mr Allister said: “I think of my own constituency of North Antrim, where there are already proposals to put huge offshore wind farms not far offshore, just beyond the territory that contains the wonderful Giant’s Causeway and Rathlin island—cheek by jowl, coastwise, with areas of outstanding natural beauty.

"I do not think that would enhance the coastline or the waters in and around North Antrim. There have been similar proposals off Portstewart in County Londonderry.”

Mr Allister said that there needed to be a careful balance between sustainable energy development and the environmental impact on communities.

During the debate, North Antrim MP Jim Allister said: “Offshore wind farms have their place, but that is not in every place—that, I think, is the key point." CREDIT PIXABAY

“I do not think we serve future generations well if we surrender the beauty and serenity of the coastline that we enjoy, to be blotted for years to come by huge offshore wind farms,” he said.

“Offshore wind farms have their place, but that is not in every place – that, I think, is the key point. Take the Giant’s Causeway, which is a UNESCO world heritage site. Are we saying there should be giant wind farms shortly beyond it?

"What would that do for the UNESCO setting of the Giant’s Causeway, or for other sites around the United Kingdom? I am therefore advocating caution.

" I am advocating that we remember that it is about not just offshore wind farms, but preserving and protecting our environment and getting the balance right.”