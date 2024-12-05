National Tree Week: 600 saplings given new homes in Mid and East Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 5th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Some 600 saplings have been given new homes in Mid and East Antrim following National Tree Week (November 23 – December 1).

The local council’s Big Community Tree Giveaway took place on November 30 in Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena.

Visitors were offered the chance to collect up to three native, pollinator friendly trees each, such as hazel, rowan and crab apple.

“We would absolutely love to see these trees in their new homes; please send us photos once they are planted,” a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said.

Staff from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Development Team have been busy creating tree planting projects in partnership with The Woodland Trust NI. Photo: Chris Neely

The UK’s biggest annual tree celebration, National Tree Week marks the start of the winter tree planting season.

At this time of year, trees are dormant and so experience the least stress when being placed in their new homes.

Staff from the council’s Parks and Open Spaces Development Team have been busy creating tree planting projects in partnership with the Woodland Trust NI, who provided funding through the Emergency Tree Fund this winter.

