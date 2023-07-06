The National Trust has said it is disappointed that people can’t use two north coast beaches due to potentially toxic algae.

Emma Cunningham, North Coast General Manager at The National Trust said: “DAERA sampling took place on Wednesday 5 July and has confirmed the presence of potentially toxic blue-green algae at Castlerock, with suspected blue green algae noted at Portstewart Strand. The beach has been red-flagged by RNLI and it is unsafe for bathing due to blue-green algae.

“Blue Green Algal Blooms often increase in the summer months as the waters warm and the bacterial numbers can multiply rapidly. Normally in NI these blooms are in freshwater such as our lakes, rivers and streams and can be influenced by increased nutrient load in the water which can come from agricultural or sewage runoff.

"However, they have occurred in other coastal and offshore areas in other countries. The recent records from NI on Castlerock beach and suspected record from Portstewart are freshwater species and therefore are likely to have come from the River Bann.

The National Trust says it is disappointed that members of the public can't use Portstewart Strand due to algae in the water. Credit Una Culkin

“We’re really disappointed that people can’t use these beaches and unfortunately the presence of these algal blooms at beaches is a symptom of a wider problem of poor water quality. The most recent government report on water quality in NI found that that no rivers or lakes are in good condition, meaning that we are failing to keep our rivers and lakes clean and healthy. The Neagh Bann catchment is a vital ecosystem and this presence of algae is a sign that we need to better look after our inland and coastal waters.

“The Department for Infrastructure (DFI) is currently consulting on a budget that proposes not to treat wastewater, which would potentially see an increase in sewage getting into the water systems. We’re working with partners across the environment sector to oppose any measures that would see any more backward steps in water quality.