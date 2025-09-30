Nature Recovery Challenge Fund gives Belfast Hills project a £1.1 million boost

The Belfast Hills and the Crumlin River, with its source on Divis Mountain, are set to benefit from £1.1 million of funding through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affair (DAERA), Nature Recovery Challenge Fund, with match funding from a wide range of sources.

The Belfast Hills Partnership will receive funding for two projects namely – the ‘Journey to 30x30’ and ‘Crumlin River Green Corridor’ between 2025 and 2028.

The £675,890 ‘Journey to 30x30’ project will help drive forward the government’s target to have 30% of land set aside for Nature Conservation by 2030.

This project will work with a wide range of landowners beyond just the public sites, helping them find out what habitats and species they have on their sites, and how they can look after these sites for nature conservation. Practical site works will also be undertaken such as invasive species removal, hedgerow/woodland planting, pond creation, bird and bat box installation.

The £445,000 River Restoration Project will be undertaken in partnership with the Crumlin and District Angling Association.

It aims to establish a ‘green corridor’ extending from the Belfast Hills to the mouth of the river at Lough Neagh.

The project will involve habitat and biodiversity works, water quality studies and improvements, engagement with local landowners and volunteer opportunities.

Allen Fleming, Chair of the Crumlin & District Angling Association, said: “The ‘Crumlin River Green Corridor’ project is the largest single investment into the Crumlin River to date and is a huge opportunity to see lasting improvements to our local environment and water quality.

“The Crumlin and District Angling Association are looking forward to partnering with the Belfast Hills Partnership, bringing our knowledge and insight of the Crumlin River system to the project and utilising our volunteer base to assist with roll out of the restoration scheme.”

Dr Lizzy Pinkerton, Belfast Hills Partnership Manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured funding from the DAERA Nature Recovery Challenge Fund for these projects which will enable us to undertake practical on the ground improvements across the Belfast Hills and along the Crumlin River that will contribute to a much-needed nature recovery.”