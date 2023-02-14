A new Community Garden project in Bushmills looks set to blossom into a larger project, two local politicians have heard during their visit.

UUP MLA Robin Swann and Councillor Sandra Hunter recently visited the new project where they were welcomed on site by Chris Freeman, chairman of the the Bushmills and District Community Association.

The idea of a Community Garden was floated back as long ago as 2017 within the Association. The availability of a two acre plot of land owned by the Old Bushmills Distillery arose, and the Distillery generously agreed to allow it to be used by the Association.

After negotiations for the lease with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Community Garden came to fruition.

Robin Swann MLA, Cllr Sandra Hunter, Chris Freeman(Chairman) and Bob Hedley discuss future plans for the Bushmills Community

While this was all progressing, the Association also applied for a grant from Peace IV for monies to build a Men’s/Hen’s Shed.

When the Old Bushmills Distillery became aware of the success in funding, they agreed to link mains water and electricity to the new shed, along with building a car park close to the shed linked by a new road to Woodvale.

The Bushmills and District Community Association would like to put on record at this stage their immense gratitude to the Old Bushmills Distillery and especially of the commitment given by Colm Egan and Paul Glackin from the Distillery as this scheme would not be at the stage it is now without them.

It is hoped to erect two large greenhouses soon and to plant hundreds of trees and shrubs to bring some definition into the Community Garden.

Bushmills and District Community Garden Hub at Woodvale

The Community Association wants to encourage anyone in or around the Bushmills area with an interest to get involved – whether it’s just getting together with a few friends for a brew in the Shed, the space to throw a few horseshoes or plant a few potatoes.

Cllr Sandra Hunter said: “Community Gardens have played a significant part in bringing communities together, so I applaud this initiative by the Bushmills and District Community Association and the major contribution that the Old Bushmills Distillery has put forward to assist this process.

"Community Gardens involve the young, the elderly, mums and dads and those less able and most importantly volunteers.”