Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning application for the Maine Surface Finishing facility, “associated offices and associated car parking, landscaping and ground work” and new foul waste water treatment plant installation was accepted by members at Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, April 23.

A council officer said construction would involve the erection of a single factory and assembly building over two phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “The building is comprised of two elements, the office element which consists of three floors of accommodation and the manufacturing area which is located on ground floor only with a large internal void located above.

PUP councillor Russell Watton welcomed the planning application for a new factory at Coleraine’s Wattstown Business Park, as it will lead to many local jobs. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

“In addition, the proposal includes extensive parking provision and landscaping. The development allows further growth of the company, particularly in steel fabrication and assembly. The site is located within the Coleraine Settlement Development Limit as defined Northern Area Plan 2016, on a site zoned for economic development.

“The nearest dwelling to the site is 60 metres away on the opposite side of the A26 dual carriageway, and a noise report identified that background noise is already elevated owing to the dual carriageway and the factory will not cause harm to local amenities.

“The car park will provide a total of 332 car spaces, plus additional HGV parking, will increase the number of employees in Coleraine by 150, and will represent an investment of £10 million which includes the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP councillor Mervyn Storey asked how close the development was to the nearby Coleraine Hospital. The officer said the zoning extended “right up to the hospital boundary”.

PUP councillor Russell Watton said it was a “big site and ideal for development”.