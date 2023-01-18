Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has approved a request for the development of a community garden at the Northern Ireland Centenary Community Centre, Ballyduff.

A request was made by Ballyduff Community Regeneration Group in Newtownabbey which has a licence to use the grass area adjacent to the centre to develop a garden.

The group has been given permission to build 20 raised flower beds for community use on the land along with erecting sheds to store equipment and tools.

It is also seeking to have a fence installed to protect the flower beds at a cost of almost £3,000 which it will pay.

Community garden boost for Ballyduff

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Community Planning Committee on Monday evening, Threemilewater DUP Councillor Mark Cooper BEM said he was happy to propose the recommendation to approve the request.

“I think the group is doing a lot of great work. It is good to see a lot of this coming to fruition in Ballyduff especially the raised flower beds,” he added.

Seconding the proposal, party colleague Macedon Cllr Matthew Brady said: “The regeneration of Ballyduff, it is fantastic to see. The residents within the area want to highlight it and make it better.”

In addition, the committee approved free use of Northern Ireland Centenary Community Centre Ballyduff for a summer scheme.

It is proposed the Ballyduff Shine Scripture Union scheme will run from July 16 until July 22 for a kids’ club and a youth club for children and teenagers.

