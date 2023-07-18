A new free exhibition ‘Threads and Stitches of our Changing Landscape’ has opened in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

A collaboration between the Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme, Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services and Conflict Textiles, generously funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the exhibition was opened by the Mayor and explores the changing environment and land use in the Binevenagh area.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It’s important to recognise the challenges to communities within the local environment and Council, alongside Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme and Conflict Textiles, is highlighting the many ways in which communities have adapted to these changing landscapes.

“I’d encourage everyone to come along and see both the exhibition and indeed the local area for themselves.”

The exhibition explores the historic and current land use in the area, highlighting initiatives being implemented by the Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme through partnerships with local communities, farmers and organisations who help restore and improve the environment for future generations.

Included in the exhibition are objects and artefacts, such as old farming tools, postcards and pamphlets from the local museums’ collections; the display will also include some objects kindly on loan from members of the public.

Grace McAlister, Historic Environment Project Officer with the Binevenagh & Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme, added: “It’s fantastic to have objects loaned by the public included, which have really brought the exhibition to life to showcase the wonderful landscape of Binevenagh.

“This unique landscape has changed so much over the years as a result of both human intervention and environmental changes and we hope the exhibition shows peoples’ response to these changes, while also highlighting both the threats and benefits that come with land use change.

“We would love local groups or individuals to come along to the workshops in the autumn to create their own textiles which reflect the Binevenagh landscape.”

A selection of curated arpilleras (brightly coloured patchwork pictures made predominantly by groups of women) from the Conflict Textiles collection will also be on display, offering further insight into how global communities respond to changes in the environment and landscape.

This free exhibition is one not to be missed, from airfields to cultivation, turf cutting to wind turbines, the wider Binevenagh area - stretching from Ballykelly to Articlave - is a colourful patchwork of activity which charts how the landscape has been used by people across thousands of years.

‘Threads and Stitches of our Changing Landscape’ will run until Saturday, October 21, with guided tours available on Monday, August 7 at 2pm and Thursday, August 24 at 7pm.

In the autumn, artist-led workshops will guide people to create their own textiles which reflect local environmental issues and the changing Binevenagh landscape.

For more information on the project or to get involved in the accompanying workshops or tours, contact Grace McAlister [email protected]

1 . Exhibition Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Steven Callaghan speaks during the launch of ‘Threads and Stitches of our Changing Landscape’ in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2 . Exhibition Some of those who attended the exhibition. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3 . Exhibition Roberta Bacic, Conflict Textiles, Marlene Milner, Mayor CCGBC Steven Callaghan, Grace McAlister, Binevenagh & Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme and Jamie Austin CCGBC. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

4 . Exhibition Grace McAlister, Historic Environment Project Officer with the Binevenagh & Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership Scheme speaking at the event. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA