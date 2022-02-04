New Glengormley residential and retail proposal includes 82-bed nursing home

The 82-bed nursing home is part of a residential and retail proposal for the Hightown Road area.

The planned development also consists of a petrol filling station and neighbourhood supermarket with eight first floor one or two-bedroom apartments.

Sixteen dwellings have been redesigned to “blend seamlessly into the approved masterplan layout”.

Glengormley

The site was granted planning permission for 348 dwellings in March 2015.

The applicant, Conway Group, has eight care homes in Northern Ireland. Planning approval was given for a 64 bedroom nursing home in August 2010.

The Conway Group says:”The proposed development will build on this previous permission but adapt it to meet current needs and is likely to comprise an 82-bed bespoke nursing facility.

“The current draft envisages a six pump petrol filling station supported by a local neighbourhood convenience supermarket.

“Both of these new developments have a knock-on effect on the overall masterplan and so 16 dwellings have been redesigned to allow this to blend seamlessly into the approved masterplan lay-out. A new area of communal open space has been added.”

“The access road that currently serves St Enda’s GAA Club and Gaelscoil Eanna will be realigned through the site to serve the proposed development. This will be designed to adoptable standards.”

Conway Group also said that part of the “original masterplan site” has been sold to another developer and construction of 75 dwellings has been taking place under the name of Glen Manor.