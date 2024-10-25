Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 28-home development in Greysteel has been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

At a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, October 23, members approved the development, which will include provision for five social houses, on lands close to Clooney Road in the village.

Principal Planning Officer Shane Mathers said the development will comprise of eight detached and 20 semi-detached houses.

“Most of the dwellings are two-storey, with four one-and-a-half storey and one single storey,” Mr Mathers added.

“The site is within the settlement development limit of Greysteel and the proposed density averages 14 units per hectare, which is reflective of the character of the area.

“Four detached dwellings front on to the main country road, with the remainder of the development being beyond an intervening substantial area of open space.

“The use of two-storey units along the site frontage will not appear out of place, given the variety of existing dwelling types fronting onto Clooney Road.

“The Northern Ireland Area Plan 2016 requires 20 percent social housing in proposals over 25 units and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has confirmed the need for social housing at this location.

“A total of five social housing units are proposed, representing 20 percent of the scheme, and these are located in the southern portion of the site.

“Retaining features are deployed across the site in a sensitive way to minimise visual intrusion and to respect residential amenity.

“The central open space area comprises three playing areas, moving paths, meadow areas and woodland planting, and in-curtilage car parking is provided for the units.”