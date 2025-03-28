Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Council has announced new opening hours for Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across the borough.

These changes have been implemented to standardise opening hours in all HRCs across Mid and East Antrim and to ensure residents have late night access all year round - including throughout the winter.

From Tuesday, April1 2025, the new recycling hours will be as follows, year round:

Redlands HRC, Harbour Highway, Larne

Monday – Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm

Thursday – Friday 9:00am-7:00pm

Saturday - 9:00am-5:00pm

Sullatober HRC, 10 Marshallstown Road, Carrickfergus

Monday – Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm

Thursday – Friday 9:00am-7:00pm

Saturday - 9:00am-5:00pm

Waveney Road HRC, Waveney Road, Ballymena

Monday – Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm

Thursday – Friday 9:00am-7:00pm

Saturday - 9:00am-5:00pm

Larne South HRC, 5 Island Road Lower, Ballycarry

Tuesday-Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm

Thursday 9:00am-7:00pm

Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm

Glenarm HRC, Dickeystown Road, Glenarm

Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm

Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm

As a reminder, the council’s HRCs accept a wide range of household materials:

- Batteries

- Books

- Food tins and drink cans

- Car batteries

- Cardboard

- Textiles

- Cooking oil

- Used engine oil

- Fluorescent tubes

- Small appliances

- Garden waste

- Gas bottles

- Mixed glass

- Large appliances

- Wood/timber

- Non-recyclable waste

- Paper

- Plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays

- Scrap metal

- TVs and monitors

- Printer cartridges

- Paint

- Plasterboard

- Hardcore and rubble.

Council’s HRCs also support a wide range of reuse schemes including Community RePaint, the Reading Glasses Scheme, the DIY and Furniture Reuse Scheme (in partnership with Habitat for Humanity), and the Christmas Toy Scheme.