New opening hours for Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) in Mid and East Antrim
These changes have been implemented to standardise opening hours in all HRCs across Mid and East Antrim and to ensure residents have late night access all year round - including throughout the winter.
From Tuesday, April1 2025, the new recycling hours will be as follows, year round:
Redlands HRC, Harbour Highway, Larne
Monday – Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm
Thursday – Friday 9:00am-7:00pm
Saturday - 9:00am-5:00pm
Sullatober HRC, 10 Marshallstown Road, Carrickfergus
Monday – Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm
Thursday – Friday 9:00am-7:00pm
Saturday - 9:00am-5:00pm
Waveney Road HRC, Waveney Road, Ballymena
Monday – Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm
Thursday – Friday 9:00am-7:00pm
Saturday - 9:00am-5:00pm
Larne South HRC, 5 Island Road Lower, Ballycarry
Tuesday-Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am-7:00pm
Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm
Glenarm HRC, Dickeystown Road, Glenarm
Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm
Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm
As a reminder, the council’s HRCs accept a wide range of household materials:
- Batteries
- Books
- Food tins and drink cans
- Car batteries
- Cardboard
- Textiles
- Cooking oil
- Used engine oil
- Fluorescent tubes
- Small appliances
- Garden waste
- Gas bottles
- Mixed glass
- Large appliances
- Wood/timber
- Non-recyclable waste
- Paper
- Plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays
- Scrap metal
- TVs and monitors
- Printer cartridges
- Paint
- Plasterboard
- Hardcore and rubble.
Council’s HRCs also support a wide range of reuse schemes including Community RePaint, the Reading Glasses Scheme, the DIY and Furniture Reuse Scheme (in partnership with Habitat for Humanity), and the Christmas Toy Scheme.
