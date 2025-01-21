New Portrush Community Clean-up group launches JustGiving appeal
A passionate group of volunteers have come together to create a new group called the Portrush Community Clean-up.
Launching a JustGiving appeal, the group said: “Our mission is simple: pick up litter, protect the environment, and support our local schools in doing the same.
"All funds raised through our cleanup efforts go towards incentivizing school clean-up initiatives, helping to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.
“Join us as we work together to make Portrush cleaner, greener, and a better place for everyone!” Check Facebook for more information.