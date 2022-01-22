New street lighting for Carrickfergus includes vandalism-hit town centre areas

This is part of a wider programme scheduled for Mid and East Antrim during this financial year.

A report, presented by Roads Service officials to the borough council’s Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening, highlighted a number of schemes that have been planned.

Thirty new street lights also also due to be installed at Scotch Quarter/Joymount in Carrick town centre where there have been vandalism attacks at the war memorial and playground at Marine Gardens.

Marine Highway, Carrickfergus

Installation of 45 new street lights at Glynn outside Larne is said to be progressing with a further 12 planned at Glynn Road; 41 at Island Road and 26 at Brackenburg in Ballycarry; 35 at The Croft in Carnlough; nine at Coast Road, Browns Bay, Islandmagee; 11 at Station Road in Larne town centre and 40 for Hillmount Gardens in Larne’s Seacourt estate.

A new footpath is proposed at Manse Road in Ballycarry between West Street and Dunleagh.

Work has begun to upgrade traffic lights at the junction of Old Glenarm Road and Greenland Road in Larne in a scheme costing £15,000.

Work is underway to upgrade the existing crossings at the A2 in Carrickfergus at Sainsbury’s supermarket and at Victoria Road at a cost of £45k.The pelican crossings will be replaced with puffin crossings which can delay the red traffic signal to allow pedestrians to cross. The crossing at Albert Road has been upgraded to a puffin.

Dropped kerbs at Unity Street and Thomas Street in Carrick have been installed to make crossing safer for pupils of Carrickfergus Central Integrated Primary School. Dropped kerbs have also been provided at Moyard Gardens in Greenisland following complaints from residents.

There has been a bid to ease traffic congestion at the maritime area with a yellow “hatched box” increased in size at Rodgers Quay/Maritime Drive in a bid to “keep the area clear for residents wishing to vacate the exit”

“The issue was brought to the Department’s attention by residents and councillors with the problem most prevalent on Friday and Saturday evenings due to motorists queuing to go to McDonald’s,” the report stated.

Speaking at the meeting, Coast Road Alliance councillor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna asked for a crossing or “island” to be installed at Larne’s Seacourt estate between Seacourt Road and Seacliff Road. Corran Integrated Primary School and Nursery is located at Seacourt Road.

Proving an update to councillors, Divisional Roads Manager Colin Hutchinson said: “The overall 2021/22 structural maintenance capital budget is £85m for Northern Ireland. Of this £17m has been set aside for a roads recovery fund, which is being used to address areas of immediate need across the road network and £1.2 million has been allocated to the Mid and East Antrim area.

“This is the highest level of funding directed to a specific rural roads initiative by any minister to date. The Department will continue to identify those roads in most need of repair and prioritise this work alongside other ongoing priorities.

“I also am pleased to report that despite significant resource budget pressures, the resource allocations received in 2021/22 will allow DfI Roads to maintain the road network to a similar standard as last year, including funding for a full street light repair service and winter gritting service. ”