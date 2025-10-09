Newtownabbey: assurance sought that parkrun won't be impacted ahead of 'critical' waste water system work at Valley Park
Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Operations Committee at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, Cllr Foster took the opportunity to highlight an overflow onto Shore Road at the weekend during Storm Amy.
He also asked if the works by NI Water would impact the parkrun Valley Park. A council officer indicated that the work is “right at the boundary of the park and will not impact the parkrun”.
A report presented to the committee said NI Water is to “carry out construction works at Valley Park, as part of its waste water infrastructure rehabilitation project within the Mill Road catchment area”.
The report noted a need for “sewer rehabilitation works” on infrastructure located within the park which is considered “critical to maintaining performance of the local waste water system”.
The works are expected to commence in December for a duration of four months.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council was told by NI Water officials recently there are 86 waste water storm overflows in the borough, of which 64 per cent are “unsatisfactory”.
Councillors were advised the system “can’t cope during heavy rainfall, so spills to the environment” and Northern Ireland’s waste water system requires several billion pounds to fix with 40 per cent of all storm overflows “failing the standard”.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter