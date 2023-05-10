The pleas were entered under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 (as amended by the Water and Sewerage Services (Northern Ireland) Order 2006).
During the incidents, which took place in May 2021 and August 2021, the Three Mile Water River was impacted for more than 1.5km.
At Laganside Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 9), the defendant was also ordered to pay £661.62 for re-stocking costs in respect of the fish kills which included 329 brown trout of multiple age classes.
Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has pointed out that anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Water Pollution Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.