Newtownabbey business fined for water pollution offences

The owner of Newtownabbey-based company BLK BOX Fitness Ltd, of Monkstown Industrial Estate, has pleaded guilty to two counts of water pollution and has been fined a total of £5,000, plus £15 offender’s levy.

By The Newsroom
Published 10th May 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:33 BST

The pleas were entered under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 (as amended by the Water and Sewerage Services (Northern Ireland) Order 2006).

During the incidents, which took place in May 2021 and August 2021, the Three Mile Water River was impacted for more than 1.5km.

At Laganside Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 9), the defendant was also ordered to pay £661.62 for re-stocking costs in respect of the fish kills which included 329 brown trout of multiple age classes.

Stock image.Stock image.
Stock image.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has pointed out that anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Water Pollution Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.