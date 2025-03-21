Newtownabbey: Cottonmount landfill site no longer accepting black bin waste, council told

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:11 BST

Cottonmount landfill will no longer be accepting food waste at its site at Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, councillors have been told.

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee earlier this week, planning officer Alicia Leathem said that food waste can attract birds close to the aviation flight path.

However, she reported that food waste will no longer be accepted at Cottonmount and that Belfast International Airport will be monitoring bird activity. The Cottonmount site is located within an existing hardrock quarry with landfill and extraction operations taking place.

The committee was asked to consider an application by BIFFA Waste Services Ltd for landfilling of non-hazardous wastes including revisions to phasing, restoration and surface water management schemes.

Black bin waste no longer accepted at Cottonmount Landfill. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Serviceplaceholder image
Black bin waste no longer accepted at Cottonmount Landfill. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

James Stewart Irvine, planning manager, BIFFA, stressed the company is not seeking to amend existing landfill operations. He indicated the western quarry faces will be “reduced”.

He added a “detailed” bird management plan has been submitted and “all technical matters have been resolved”.

Twenty-nine letters of objection have been been received by council planners relating to issues including the principle of a landfill site at this location; odour and attraction of flies and impact on residential amenity; traffic and road cleanliness; waste, noise and air pollution concerns and health implications; visual impact; concerns with existing quarrying and landfill operations and the notice given to neighbours.

A report to the committee said: “The site is at the edge of Mallusk with a number of different uses in the immediate vicinity including, material extraction, crushing and screening of aggregate, landfill, industrial, commercial and residential.

“Cottonmount landfill site is located on the borders of the officially safeguarded zones surrounding Belfast City and Belfast International aerodromes. Netting at landfill sites is primarily required to control and deter birds and minimise the risk of bird strike due to the proximity of Belfast City and Belfast International Airport.”

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE commented: “Part of the background is that they will not be fed on site and not be an attraction for birds. ”

Cllr Webb pointed out a number of residents still put food waste into black household bins. He was advised the Cottonmount site ceased taking delivery of black bin municipal waste on January 31.

A bird hazard management programme includes a series of measures that should continue to be implemented to ensure any residual risk from birds is minimised.

Consultation has been carried out with both Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport which have indicated no objections to the proposal subject to the inclusion of conditions.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell proposed accepting the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Cllr Webb. Permission was granted following a unanimous vote by councillors.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

