NI consultation on proposal to change exhaust emissions test for light vehicles with a modern diesel engine

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2024, 17:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An eight-week consultation has been launched on a proposal for an alternative exhaust emissions test for cars and light goods vehicles fitted with a modern diesel engine in Northern Ireland.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is proposing the change to this element of the MOT test.

Modern diesel engines may produce high levels of hazardous particulate matter if not properly maintained, and the current diesel smoke test is ineffective at detecting this, according to the DfI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Particle Number (PN) test should take no longer to conduct than the existing petrol emissions test and, on that basis, no related test fee increase is envisaged at this time.

Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: PressEyeMallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: PressEye
Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: PressEye

The Department adds: “The eight-week public consultation proposes conducting an exhaust emissions Particle Number (PN) test on cars and light goods vehicles (first registered from 1 January 2013) fitted with a modern diesel engine, as a more effective alternative to the smoke opacity (density) test.

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

"The relevant legislation will need to be amended to introduce this new diesel emissions test for light vehicles."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DfI is also proposing to change the legislation to include vehicles over 3500kg gross vehicle weight.

“This is to allow roadside enforcement checks to be carried out on modern light and heavy diesel vehicles to determine the effectiveness of the vehicle’s diesel particulate filter (DPF)”.

Following the consultation, all responses will be analysed before recommendations are made to the Minister for Infrastructure.

Related topics:Northern IrelandDepartment for InfrastructureMOTDPF

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.