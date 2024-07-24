NI consultation on proposal to change exhaust emissions test for light vehicles with a modern diesel engine
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is proposing the change to this element of the MOT test.
Modern diesel engines may produce high levels of hazardous particulate matter if not properly maintained, and the current diesel smoke test is ineffective at detecting this, according to the DfI.
The Particle Number (PN) test should take no longer to conduct than the existing petrol emissions test and, on that basis, no related test fee increase is envisaged at this time.
The Department adds: “The eight-week public consultation proposes conducting an exhaust emissions Particle Number (PN) test on cars and light goods vehicles (first registered from 1 January 2013) fitted with a modern diesel engine, as a more effective alternative to the smoke opacity (density) test.
"The relevant legislation will need to be amended to introduce this new diesel emissions test for light vehicles."
DfI is also proposing to change the legislation to include vehicles over 3500kg gross vehicle weight.
“This is to allow roadside enforcement checks to be carried out on modern light and heavy diesel vehicles to determine the effectiveness of the vehicle’s diesel particulate filter (DPF)”.
Following the consultation, all responses will be analysed before recommendations are made to the Minister for Infrastructure.
