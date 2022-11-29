NI Water has donated a Water butt to St Francis Primary School, Lurgan – an eco-friendly school which has been striving to encourage sustainability among its pupils.

Like many schools it seeks to improve outdoor learning to enhance pupil’s wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds.

Water butts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.

Pictured are pupils from St Francis Primary School, Lurgan, Co Armagh with their new Water butt.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “As we all know Northern Ireland gets plenty of rain; however this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into our taps. Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rainwater and by doing so will help ensure there is enough water for everyone now and in the future.

"You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis,” said the spokesperson.

“170 litres per person sounds like a lot, however, much of that is sent back down the drain.