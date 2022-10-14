The team assisted with a variety of activities including wood-staining of outbuildings, litter picking and general gardening tasks.

It is part of NI Water’s ‘Cares Challenge’ project which is celebrating ten years as of one of the largest corporate volunteering schemes in the province.

To date over 1,500 staff have volunteered in 100 challenges to date, equating to more than 10,000 hours of volunteering to help support communities across NI.

NI Water volunteering to help at The Cornfield Project in Coleraine as part of NI Water’s ‘Cares Challenge'

Activities are planned for various groups throughout Northern Ireland each year and are set up in partnership with Business in the Community’s NI Cares Programme. The programme identifies organisations and charities within the local community who need a helping hand with physical tasks such as gardening and painting.

In the latest project volunteers from across the organisation made a valuable contribution to the Cornfield Project in a range of ways to help out this community organisation.