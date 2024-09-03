NI Water pump £150,000 into upgrade of wastewater pumping facility at Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Water is to pump £150,000 into an upgrade at Killyneill Road Wastewater Pumping Station (WwPS) at Dungannon.

The upgrade – which is planned to take around 6 weeks to complete - will see a complete overhaul of the existing pumping station as well as the installation of a new larger diameter pumping main along a short section of Killyneill Road. The significant NI Water investment will strengthen the wastewater network and provide better environmental protection in the area.

Paul Hamilton, NI Water Project Manager said: “The refurbishment of the pumping station will take place at its existing site on the Killyneill Road, adjacent to Coolmill Mews. The pumping station will remain operational during the upgrade work.

“To provide a more robust wastewater network and reduce the likelihood of bursts and out-of-sewer flooding, a new larger diameter pipeline will also be installed as part of this programme of improvements. This will extend from the pumping station at Coolmill Mews to a manhole adjacent to Laurel View.

NI Water is due to begin a programme of work this week to upgrade Killyneill Road Wastewater Pumping Station (WwPS), located adjacent to Coolmill Mews, Dungannon. Credit: Supplied

“Due to the narrowness of the road and the machinery required for both the pumping station upgrade and pipelaying, the Killyneill Road will be closed to through traffic between Killyman Road and Coolmill Mews from Monday (September 2) for a period of around 6 weeks.

“Pipelaying is planned to get underway at the pumping station and progress towards Laurel View. Access will be provided to any properties located within the works area; however, to reduce the volume of traffic travelling through a working area, NI Water and our appointed contractor BSG would kindly ask all other commuters to follow the approved diversion route along Killyman/Killyneill Road. Access to businesses on Killyneill Road will be available via the diversion.

“A letter drop has been undertaken in the area and signage will be in place to direct road users. Access will be provided for emergency services and liaison with stakeholders in the area will be maintained as work progresses.

“NI Water would take this opportunity to advise residents that construction traffic will be travelling in the Killyneill Road area during this work. We would also highlight that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children and we would appreciate your cooperation in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public

from any hazards. The public are advised to stay away from these working areas for their own safety.

“NI Water and our project team from McAdam and BSG thank local residents, businesses and wider public for their patience and cooperation as we carry out this essential upgrade. The team will strive to minimise the impact of these works and deliver these improvements in a safe, efficient and timely way.”