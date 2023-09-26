Register
NI Water to carry out sewer upgrade at Cliff Path in Portstewart

NI Water is due to carry out some work on the sewerage network located off Cliff Path at the beginning of October as part of its recent project to improve the wastewater infrastructure in Portstewart.
By Una Culkin
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
NI Water to carry out sewer upgrade at Cliff Path. Credit CCGBCNI Water to carry out sewer upgrade at Cliff Path. Credit CCGBC
NI Water to carry out sewer upgrade at Cliff Path. Credit CCGBC

Robert McLean, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “The NI Water upgrade, which has been scheduled to take place when a section of Cliff Path is closed for council maintenance work, will get underway during the week commencing October 2 and will last approximately two weeks.

“Signage will be erected in advance to advise pedestrians of the temporary path closure. Vehicular access for businesses and residents will be maintained along The Crescent but may be subject to slight delays. For safety reasons, parking restrictions will be in place around any working area.

“Please be aware that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children and we would appreciate your cooperation in ensuring that children do not play in or around the works or machinery. Working areas will have warning signs and traffic control in place to protect the public from any danger.

“NI Water and our contractor for this upgrade, GEDA Construction, thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential work. This project will improve the condition of the existing sewerage system, reducing the likelihood of sewer collapses, blockages and ‘out of sewer’ flooding.”

NI Water remind the public that wipes will clog the sewers and result in blockages and flooding – never flush a wipe. For further information log on to www.niwater.com/bag-it-and-bin-it/

