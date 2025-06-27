A number of funding schemes are available for planting trees this winter, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, the local authority said: “Would your school, community group, NGO or charity like to plant some trees on your ground, and make a real difference in your local community?

"Both NIE and The Tree Council currently have funding schemes open to plant trees for and with community groups and other non profit organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have your own land, or if you lease land and have the permission of the landowner, there are opportunities for native trees, orchards and hedgerows.

Image by Nico Wall from Pixabay

"For further information please get in touch with [email protected], and we can advise on funding currently available.”

Trees will be planted during the winter months of 2025/2026.

In November 2024, some 600 saplings were given new homes in the borough following the council’s Big Community Tree Giveaway.