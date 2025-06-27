NIE and The Tree Council funding schemes open for planting trees

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A number of funding schemes are available for planting trees this winter, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

In a social media post, the local authority said: “Would your school, community group, NGO or charity like to plant some trees on your ground, and make a real difference in your local community?

"Both NIE and The Tree Council currently have funding schemes open to plant trees for and with community groups and other non profit organisations.

"If you have your own land, or if you lease land and have the permission of the landowner, there are opportunities for native trees, orchards and hedgerows.

Image by Nico Wall from Pixabayplaceholder image
"For further information please get in touch with [email protected], and we can advise on funding currently available.”

Trees will be planted during the winter months of 2025/2026.

In November 2024, some 600 saplings were given new homes in the borough following the council’s Big Community Tree Giveaway.

