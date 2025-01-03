NIE Networks to carry out work at Carnfunnock Country Park

Electricity will be off on Wednesday, December 4 at Carnfunnock Country Park as NIE Networks address power cables and poles.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “This will mean that electricity will be off all day and toilet facilities will be reduced.

“On December 6, the main entrance will be closed all day for vehicle access to facilitate work on the poles along the main road entrance.”

The public can still access the park on foot from Drains Bay or the Coast Road entrance.