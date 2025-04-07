Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two County Antrim community groups have been awarded £1,000 each in the Housing Executive’s Rural Community Awards.

Glenravel & District Community & Residents Association were praised for their work in bringing four villages together to meet, chat, learn new skills, explore different cultures and identities through a wide range of activities.

Carolyn Crawford, Housing Executive Mid and East Antrim Area Manager said: “A big well done to Glenravel & District Community & Residents Association on their well-deserved award as they took top prize in our Community Spirit section.

“Outstanding cohesion work in the villages of Martinstown, Clough, Cargan and Newtowncrommelin is at the heart of all that they do. It is evident that this project has a significant positive impact on the mental health and well-being of everyone involved.”

Frankie Cunningham (back row, left), Caretaker of Dervock & District Community Association celebrates winning the Cleaner and Greener award in the Housing Executive Rural Community Awards. He is joined by (back row, right) Matthew Hagan, Chairperson for Dervock Youth network and committee member, Dervock & District Community Association and (front row, left to right) Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Unit, Joe Small (Jnr), Chairperson of Dervock & District Community Association and John Wilmot, Vice-Chairperson of Dervock & District Community Association. CREDIT NIHE

Marian Maguire, Chairperson, Glenravel & District Community & Residents Association, said: “Glenravel is thrilled to win this award and accolade which recognises all the volunteers and the community of Glenravel who work tirelessly to provide essential services for all ages.

“We thank the Housing Executive for this special recognition and award and for all the help they provide to enable services to happen.

“Our heartfelt thanks also to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Supporting Communities, National Lottery Community Fund and to all the funders, trusts and foundations who make community cohesion possible.”

Dervock & District Community Association were highlighted for working tirelessly to enhance the village’s appearance and promote sustainability, while putting a strong focus on community involvement and partnership working.

Members of Glenravel & District Community & Residents Association who won the Housing Executive’s Rural Community Spirit Award are (left to right), Anne Hardy, Mid and East Antrim Council Resilience Officer, Chelsea Harwood, Braid Councillor, John Read, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, Mid and East Antrim, Denise McLean, Secretary, GDCRA, John Williams, Acting Secretary, GDCRA and Eugene Kelly, Treasurer and Coordinator of Mens-Hen shed, GDCRA, Frankie Mulhern, Coordinator of the Community Garden , GDCRA, Marian Maguire, Chairperson, GDCRA, Marie Louise McClarey, Fundraiser Officer, GDCRA and Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Unit. CREDIT NIHE

Mark Alexander, Housing Executive’s Causeway Area Manager said: “Well done to Dervock & District Community Association on winning in the ‘Cleaner and Greener’ award.

“Dervock & District Community Association’s environmental projects are to be commended. For example, through their youth network clean-ups and gardening initiatives, they’ve positively impacted so many.

“By encouraging residents to collectively protect the environment they also combat social isolation in the community, many of whom are Housing Executive tenants. Congratulations to all involved.”

Caretaker of Dervock & District Community Association, Frankie Cunningham said: “We really appreciate that we have won the Cleaner and Greener award.

“A key initiative for us has been the development of a tourist trail as well as securing funding for park benches and planters.

“We are also very thankful to the Housing Executive for helping us purchase wheelbarrows, spades and other gardening equipment to maintain our shared spaces in the village. Our green spaces are more environmentally friendly, accessible and inviting thanks to them.

“Support from the Housing Executive has also been invaluable in developing our Dervock Youth Network services. Young people take a pride in their environment through various activities including painting and maintaining derelict buildings which teaches them the value of community ownership and environmental responsibility.”

Held this year in The Seamus Heaney Centre, Bellaghy, the annual Rural Community Awards event provides a showcase for individuals and groups undertaking outstanding volunteering work at grassroots level in rural areas across Northern Ireland, helping maintain local neighbourhoods and boosting civic pride.