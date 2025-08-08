NI's worst dog fouling hotspots revealed - sniffing out the Council areas in question
And the number of fines handed out to pet owners plummeted by almost half last year - down from 110 in 2023 to just 57 in 2024.
Insurance company CompareNI.com obtained data from all eleven councils in Northern Ireland to determine problem areas across the country, looking at which regions received the most complaints – and which handed out the most fines.
While Belfast City Council was unsurprisingly the biggest hotspot for dog fouling complaints (4717) over the past five years, its 12 enforcement officers issued just 54 fixed penalties during the same period.
Ards and North Down had the second highest number of complaints at 2102 – however, it doled out more fines than any other council (171).
At the other end of the scale, Antrim and Newtownabbey’s team of six enforcement officers have issued just 10 fines since 2021, despite receiving 1060 complaints.
While Fermanagh and Omagh received the fewest complaints (532), it was also one of three councils (along with Causeway Coast & Glens and Antrim & Newtownabbey) to have not handed out a single fixed penalty notice in at least 18 months, according to CompareNI.com.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Derry City & Strabane Councils both stated that their information on fines was held by financial year rather than on a calendar year basis.
Elected representatives across Northern Ireland have called for council officials to implement tougher measures in a bid to clampdown on dog fouling, with some hiring private enforcement companies to catch offenders in the act.
Mid Ulster Council is even considering creating a DNA database for all registered dogs in the district, so that fouling could be traced back to individual dogs and their owners.
While some local authorities have already increased fines to £200 as a deterrent against dog fouling, many residents still do not think enough is being done to tackle the problem.
A new survey by CompareNI.com found that 93% of people believe there should be harsher punishments for dog owners who don’t pick up after their pets.
Almost three quarters of respondents said they have seen someone fail to pick up their dog's waste in public, while 70% said they believe the issue of dog mess on their local streets is getting worse.
TOTAL COMPLAINTS RECEIVED 2021-2025 (to date) and TOTAL FINES ISSUED (in brackets)
Belfast City Council 4717 (54); Ards & North Down 2102 (171); Lisburn & Castlereagh 1279 (27); Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon 1268 (166); Derry City and Strabane 1236 (21); Causeway Coast & Glens 1074 (134); Antrim & Newtownabbey 1060 (10); Mid & East Antrim 1037 (105); Newry Mourne & Down 900 (40); Mid Ulster 682 (52); Fermanagh & Omagh 532 (20).
