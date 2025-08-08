Councils in Northern Ireland have received almost 16,000 dog fouling complaints in the past five years – but just 800 fixed penalty notices were issued, according to new figures.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the number of fines handed out to pet owners plummeted by almost half last year - down from 110 in 2023 to just 57 in 2024.

Insurance company CompareNI.com obtained data from all eleven councils in Northern Ireland to determine problem areas across the country, looking at which regions received the most complaints – and which handed out the most fines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Belfast City Council was unsurprisingly the biggest hotspot for dog fouling complaints (4717) over the past five years, its 12 enforcement officers issued just 54 fixed penalties during the same period.

Woman picking dog poo in plastic bag

Ards and North Down had the second highest number of complaints at 2102 – however, it doled out more fines than any other council (171).

At the other end of the scale, Antrim and Newtownabbey’s team of six enforcement officers have issued just 10 fines since 2021, despite receiving 1060 complaints.

While Fermanagh and Omagh received the fewest complaints (532), it was also one of three councils (along with Causeway Coast & Glens and Antrim & Newtownabbey) to have not handed out a single fixed penalty notice in at least 18 months, according to CompareNI.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Derry City & Strabane Councils both stated that their information on fines was held by financial year rather than on a calendar year basis.

Thousands of thoughtless dog owners across Northern Ireland are escaping penalties for failing to clean up after their pets, new figures suggest. CREDIT PIXABAY

Elected representatives across Northern Ireland have called for council officials to implement tougher measures in a bid to clampdown on dog fouling, with some hiring private enforcement companies to catch offenders in the act.

Mid Ulster Council is even considering creating a DNA database for all registered dogs in the district, so that fouling could be traced back to individual dogs and their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some local authorities have already increased fines to £200 as a deterrent against dog fouling, many residents still do not think enough is being done to tackle the problem.

A new survey by CompareNI.com found that 93% of people believe there should be harsher punishments for dog owners who don’t pick up after their pets.

Almost three quarters of respondents said they have seen someone fail to pick up their dog's waste in public, while 70% said they believe the issue of dog mess on their local streets is getting worse.

TOTAL COMPLAINTS RECEIVED 2021-2025 (to date) and TOTAL FINES ISSUED (in brackets)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Council 4717 (54); Ards & North Down 2102 (171); Lisburn & Castlereagh 1279 (27); Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon 1268 (166); Derry City and Strabane 1236 (21); Causeway Coast & Glens 1074 (134); Antrim & Newtownabbey 1060 (10); Mid & East Antrim 1037 (105); Newry Mourne & Down 900 (40); Mid Ulster 682 (52); Fermanagh & Omagh 532 (20).