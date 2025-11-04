Portstewart Strand has returned to ‘green level’ on Tuesday, November 4, following recent discovery of blue green algae blooms in the bathing water.

The National Trust posted on Facebook: “We’re happy to say that Portstewart Strand has returned to 'green level' today (Tuesday 4 November) in accordance with the Inter-Agency Blue-Green Algae Protocol.

"Samples collected and tested by DAERA's Bathing Waters team continue to indicate that potential toxin levels have returned to normal, so the previous 'Advice Against Bathing' Notice has now been removed.

"As always, if you suspect you come across any algae, please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app.”