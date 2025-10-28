The National Trust has issued a ‘no bathing’ advisory notice for Portstewart Strand after blue-green algae blooms were spotted.

Following strong winds over the weekend, DAERA made the National Trust aware on Monday, October 27, of several Blue-Green Algal scums that appeared on the beach.

Posting on social media, the National Trust said: “While we await test results, these scums could pose a risk to public health, so we've been advised to issue a precautionary 'Advice Against Bathing' Notice from today (Monday 27 October).

"With this, we ask that all visitors remain vigilant and stay away from the water. We advise that you do not swim, wade, fish, boat, or kayak at this time.

"Given the particular risk the scum poses to dogs, we also ask all dog-walkers to take extra care and keep their pets on leads at all times during this precautionary 'Red Alert', in accordance with the Inter-Agency Blue-Green Algae Protocol.

"DAERA will continue to monitor Portstewart Strand and advise of any changes.

"For further information or if you suspect you have seen these algae, please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app for suspected sightings of blue green algae.”