No bin collections today (Friday, January 19), say Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has said that there will be no bin collection service today (Friday, 19 January).
“Householders and businesses who did not have their bin collected in recent days should set it out again on Monday. Council will endeavour to collect as many missed bins as possible on Monday, however it may take until later in the week until all missed bins are collected.
" Please continue to leave your bin out until it is collected. Thank you for your co-operation.”