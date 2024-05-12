No nudity in Banbridge - UK Pleasure Boys' manager says council rules left some guests 'disappointed'

Stripper act UK Pleasure Boys pictured on their latest visit to Northern Ireland - this time Banbridge

​There was no full frontal nudity at a strip show in Banbridge after council officials told performers it wouldn’t be permitted, according to the group’s manager.

UK Pleasure Boys’ manager had told the News Letter in advance of the show in Banbridge that it would be “toned down”, after the controversy following events in the Devenish hotel in Finaghy earlier this year.

John Woodward said that council officials were there until “half time” and were clear with the group that the sort of full frontal nudity that would be commonplace in strip shows in England wouldn’t be permitted in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.

The News Letter contacted the council last week for a comment but is yet to receive any response.

Mr Woodward said some guests were disappointed as “they’d only come because of the hype and they wanted to see that. And the council have sort of taken that away from us”.

A group of protestors attended a rally organised by members of the Free Presbyterian Church outside the event. Rev Daniel Henderson from Moneyslane Free Presbyterian Church said last week “what is going on at the Bannville is a flagrant violation of God's law”.

Mr Woodward said protestors were outside the event. “We didn’t approach them, we stood a little bit away from them, but obviously we could see each other”.

He said: “The boys just find it humorous. There’s never any concern or worry from our point of view. It’s pushing their opinions on you. It’s not something we really experience over here (in England). You might get one, but when it’s a collective like that, it’s a bit strange”.

The manager said that they were overwhelmed by the number of people who approached them for photographs in the airport and on the flight to Northern Ireland. “I think the whole country must know. Literally they were all running over, even the guys. A hen party jumped on the bus – they wanted photos”.