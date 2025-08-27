'No swim' advisory for Benone Strand still in place
The advisory, which was issued on Friday, August 22, is still in place following “an escalation from the amber to red level in accordance with the Inter-Agency Blue Green Algae Protocol”.
Water quality is monitored weekly at 33 sites in Northern Ireland during the bathing season. There are currently notices to avoid bathing at Benone and Rea’s Wood at Lough Neagh due to high levels of blue-green algae.
The latest bathing water results are available at the bathing water quality dashboard available here.
Members of the public can report a suspected blue-green algae bloom through the Bloomin’ Algae App or e-mail: [email protected] with a photo, if possible, and details on the location of the potential bloom.
NIEA will continue to record events and review any significant increase in bloom numbers.