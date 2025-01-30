Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you know someone who cares about the environment and could be a LitterSmart Champion?

Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s LiveSmart team would like to recognise individuals throughout Causeway Coast and Glens via their newly launched ‘LitterSmart Champion’s Certificate’.

The new initiative is designed to highlight and thank the many hundreds of people who give their time to pick litter across the Borough.

Alongside Council’s cleansing crews, these community-minded people have also helped keep the Borough clean and green.

Pictured are the Ashes to Gold "Kicking Habits" group litter picking in Ballycastle. CREDIT CCGBC

Council is asking for nominations from members of the public for the ‘LitterSmart Champion’s Certificate’.

To nominate a local litter picking volunteer champion, please send their full name, the area of the Borough in which they are located and a brief description of why you are nominating them by email to: [email protected].

If you know someone in your community who helps keep their local area tidy by litter picking, please nominate them!