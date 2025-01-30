Nominate your Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council LitterSmart Champion
Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s LiveSmart team would like to recognise individuals throughout Causeway Coast and Glens via their newly launched ‘LitterSmart Champion’s Certificate’.
The new initiative is designed to highlight and thank the many hundreds of people who give their time to pick litter across the Borough.
Alongside Council’s cleansing crews, these community-minded people have also helped keep the Borough clean and green.
Council is asking for nominations from members of the public for the ‘LitterSmart Champion’s Certificate’.
To nominate a local litter picking volunteer champion, please send their full name, the area of the Borough in which they are located and a brief description of why you are nominating them by email to: [email protected].
If you know someone in your community who helps keep their local area tidy by litter picking, please nominate them!
