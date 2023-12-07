Register
North Antrim MLA welcomes renewable gas injection as 'significant step forward to net zero'

North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Phillip McGuigan has welcomed the first injection of renewable biomethane into the local gas network, calling it a “significant step forward for the region and its journey to net zero”.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan. Credit NI WorldNorth Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan. Credit NI World
In a first for Northern Ireland, Granville Eco Park in Dungannon successfully injected renewable biomethane into the local gas network. Biomethane is similar to natural gas, so it can be blended into the network without the need for any changes.

The largest facility of its kind in the region, the Bio Capital Group company produces biomethane by recycling biodegradable waste (packaged and unpackaged) from local Councils, the hospitality sector and food and drink processors.

The 2030 ban on such products going to landfill presents a significant opportunity for Councils and businesses to play a greater role in the circular economy by helping to produce a range of sustainable products through anaerobic digestion.

Sinn Féin Environment and Climate Spokesperson Philip McGuigan said: "This project is a very good example of a circular economy in action. Through anaerobic digestion Bio Capital are using biodegradable waste to produce and inject biomethane into the local gas network.

"Obviously displacing fossil fuels in electricity production and diverting waste from landfill will be key components for the North to meet both its renewable energy targets and its commitments for reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions to net zero under the Climate Act. This new technology offers exciting potential so I welcome the work of Bio Capital and hope to see this technology expanded upon."

