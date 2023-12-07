North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Phillip McGuigan has welcomed the first injection of renewable biomethane into the local gas network, calling it a “significant step forward for the region and its journey to net zero”.

North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan. Credit NI World

In a first for Northern Ireland, Granville Eco Park in Dungannon successfully injected renewable biomethane into the local gas network. Biomethane is similar to natural gas, so it can be blended into the network without the need for any changes.

The largest facility of its kind in the region, the Bio Capital Group company produces biomethane by recycling biodegradable waste (packaged and unpackaged) from local Councils, the hospitality sector and food and drink processors.

The 2030 ban on such products going to landfill presents a significant opportunity for Councils and businesses to play a greater role in the circular economy by helping to produce a range of sustainable products through anaerobic digestion.

Sinn Féin Environment and Climate Spokesperson Philip McGuigan said: "This project is a very good example of a circular economy in action. Through anaerobic digestion Bio Capital are using biodegradable waste to produce and inject biomethane into the local gas network.