The resurfacing scheme will extend from Larchfield Farm to just before the Pharis Road junction.

Minister O’Dowd said: “It is vital that all available capital budget within my Department is fully utilised to deliver much needed investment in our infrastructure, including on the maintenance of our roads. I have allocated an additional £1million to address potholes in this financial year and £8.1m to deliver resurfacing schemes to continue to address the poor condition of our road network.

"This substantial investment of £415,000 for the Ballymoney area from that additional funding will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities,” he said.

The Kilraughts Road roundabout in Ballymoney - Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £415,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B16 Kilraughts Road, Ballymoney will commence on Monday 11 March. Credit Google Maps

Minister O’Dowd continued: “I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out. I will continue to press for vital funding to ensure our roads are maintained to a high standard.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary for the Department for Infrastructure to implement a road closure between the hours of 8am and 5:30pm from Monday, March 11 until Friday, March 22.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via A44 Drones Road, the Fivey Road, the Gracehill Road and vice versa.

The Department for Infrastructure has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday March 22, however the Department for Infrastructure will keep the public informed of any change.