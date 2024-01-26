Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work, which is due to get underway on Monday, February 5, by NI Water’s appointed contractor, GEDA Construction, will strengthen the local sewerage network and is expected to last around eight weeks.

Speaking about the planned work, NI Water Senior Project Manager, Robert McLean said: “The work will see the replacement of 60m of sewer and the construction of new

manholes between Rodney Square and No. 8 Crocknamack Road. This essential work, which is due to be completed by the end of March, will improve the condition of the existing sewerage system, reducing the likelihood of sewer collapses, blockages and out-of-sewer flooding.

The sewerage system in the Crocknamack Road area of Portrush is to benefit from a programme of improvements by NI Water. Credit Google Maps

“To carry out the work as safely as possible, it will be necessary to implement a one-way road closure on Crocknamack Road, between its junction with Crocknamack Square and its junction with the roundabout at Eglinton Street/A2.

“During the closure, traffic from Bushmills Road/Causeway Street will be required to use the approved diversion route via Dunluce Avenue, Sandhill Drive and Eglinton Street. Traffic from Portstewart/Coleraine Road will be unaffected by the work.

“Parking restrictions may be in place within the working area however pedestrian access will be available at all times.

“NI Water and GEDA would take this opportunity to highlight that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children. Working areas will have warning signs and traffic control in place to protect the public from any danger.

"In advance of work getting underway, the team would like to thank residents and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this important project to deliver a more robust wastewater network in Portrush. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption and complete the work in the shortest possible time frame.”