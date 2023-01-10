Residents and a local politician have voiced outrage and concern after a large number of trees were felled in a part of Lurgan.

Dozens of trees were chopped down as well as hedgerows removed in part of the Annesborough area of the town.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Ciaran Toman of the SDLP has condemned the felling of trees in the Annesborough Road area of Lurgan.

It has been confirmed that Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is investigating ‘the alleged unauthorised removal of trees within the vicinity of Annesborough Road’ following complaints from residents.

SDLP Councillor Ciaran Toman, who sits on the council, has questioned the removal.

He said: “The scale of the destruction to trees and hedgerows is quite shocking and has left an eyesore along a busy road.

“The trees and hedgerows along this busy road acted as a counterbalance to the carbon emission from vehicles as well as providing visual and noise barrier to residents from the busy industrial estate in Annesborough.”

He added that he knew residents were angry at what had happened and asked them to voice their concerns with the council’s planning department.

“I will be voicing my concerns and asking what action will be taken to try and rectify the loss of this natural habitat.”

A council spokesperson said: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has received a number of complaints regarding the alleged unauthorised removal of trees within the vicinity of Annesborough Road.

"Enforcement investigations into the matter have commenced and currently remain ongoing.