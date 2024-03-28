Owners reminded to keep dogs on leads between Ballintoy and Whitepark Bay from April 1
The control, in place to help prevent livestock worrying and attacks, has been implemented after public consultation on the matter during 2023.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “We are fortunate here in Causeway Coast and Glens to have the beautiful and often dramatic landscape from Ballintoy to White Park Bay.
“After recent public consultation on the matter I welcome the introduction of this new order to keep dogs on leads at all times between Ballintoy and White Park Bay.
“Dogs play an important part in people’s lives, and we want to continue to welcome locals, visitors and their dogs to the area. However, as these lands form part of a working farm, often with livestock grazing, this order will help ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy this magnificent coastal walk, in harmony with each other.”
Signage has been erected to inform dog owners of the new legislation and to remind them that the offence of not having their dog on a lead may result in an £80 Fixed Penalty.
Environmental Wardens will also undertake educational patrols in the area to raise awareness on the coming order and will also be undertaking enforcement patrols after April 1.
Council says it hopes that coming into the spring and summer season locals and visitors alike will be able to enjoy everything that Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer while adhering to controls in place to help everyone who lives here.