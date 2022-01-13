Alliance Cllr Eóin Tennyson said Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed it is to install seating, a life buoy and a new bin at the west bank of the River Bann by the end of the financial year.

Eóin said: “These small improvements at the Bannfoot are welcome and long-overdue. The Bannfoot has so much potential, but has been neglected over the years. I know local residents have been campaigning for the area to be tidied up for quite some time and they will relieved to see at least some progress at last.

“We will continue to lobby for improvements to the access road, and for better access to the river itself. In the long term, we want to see a pedestrian bridge connection delivered,” he said.

Alliance Cllr Eóin Tennyson at the Bann Foot on the south shore of Lough Neagh.