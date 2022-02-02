The Upper Bann MP was meeting with the official to raise the issue of fly-tipping in the town.

She pleaded with those involved in fly-tipping to respect their area and community and stop destroying it.

“On a regular basis my office receives calls or emails from people across Upper Bann, to report instances of fly-tipping. All sorts of waste are left at roadside locations, in alleyways, playing fields, and other places across this constituency. This really is a blight on communities and can take away from the pride of many communities, and the work of volunteers, who keep communities clean.

Carla Lockhart MP

“Council workers spend a lot of time tackling this issue and keeping our area clean, and it is an added burden to the teams to tackle fly-tipping.

“As we walked around Portadown we witnessed the impact of fly-tipping, and even caught one person red-handed dumping a sofa.

“It is a selfish act, and I would appeal for those who engage in it to cease and join with the vast majority of people in the community to keep the area clean.

“Enforcement against those caught is vital and I know Council are committed to tackling this matter.