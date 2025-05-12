An online petition calling for an end to fireworks displays in Portstewart has been launched.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition, on the change.org website, comes just days after thousands of people attended a fireworks display in the resort on Friday, May 9, as part of the North West 200 race festival.

Organised by Fiona Fitzpatrick, the petition starts: “For the last 3 years, I have tirelessly complained to our local council about the aftermath of the fireworks displays held along the beautiful North Coast in Portstewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The mess left behind is both alarming and distressing. Debris from these displays, instead of being contained and removed, is often swept out to sea, creating a concerning environmental hazard.

A library picture provided by Portstewart bathing group The Herring Pond Hang Out of debris left after a previous fireworks display in the resort. CREDIT NI WORLD

" The organizers often claim that the fireworks are biodegradable, yet the remnants are often encased in plastic, elastic bands, and duct tape, materials that are far from eco-friendly.”

The petition also states that “our marine life suffers as a result of this pollution”.

"This waste not only affects marine life but also poses risks to our rich and diverse terrestrial wildlife. Birds and other animals are frequently distressed by the loud and sudden explosions, which often drive them away from their natural habitats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The distress caused to the neurodiverse community by the loud noise and flashing lights is also highlighted in the petition. Other issues such as distress caused to pets and the financial cost of such displays are also mentioned.

A library picture provided by Portstewart bathing group The Herring Pond Hang Out of debris left after a previous fireworks display in the resort. CREDIT NI WORLD

The petition ends: “Join me in urging the authorities in Portstewart to halt these harmful firework displays. Let's protect our environment, wildlife, and community well-being.

“Sign this petition for a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive celebration on the North Coast. Together, we can bring about a change that respects Portstewart's natural beauty and the well-being of its residents.”

Last year, a group of Portstewart bathers called on the Council to consider staging drone light displays rather than fireworks over the town to protect the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group of open water swimmers called The Herring Pond Hang Out said they complained to Council in 2023 regarding the debris which resulted from a fireworks display during the Red Sails Festival.

Responding in 2024 to the bathing group, Causeway Coast and Glens Council said: ““The fireworks used by the pyrotechnic company and specified by Council are biodegradable, with no plastic or metal components. Following the display, those areas that could be safely accessed by personnel were cleaned over the weekend.

"Council’s Tourism and Recreation Team take its responsibility to assessing environmental impact seriously and strive to maintain a balance between public demand and expectations, and the protection of our landscapes and natural habitat.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has been contacted for a response to the online petition’s concerns.