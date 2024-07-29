Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A petition has been launched over a bid to construct a pedestrian bridge across the Marine Highway in Carrickfergus.

Part of the Belfast Region City Deal proposals for the town, the bridge scheme was one of a range of potential projects outlined during a community consultation event on Wednesday, June 26 at Carrickfergus Town Hall.

A bridge over the carriageway, linking the castle and the town centre would aim to act as a ‘gateway’ to the well-known Causeway Coast, those attending the meeting heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the idea has been met with opposition locally, with hundreds of people having signed an online petition against the construction of such a structure in close proximity to the castle.

A petition has been launched over proposals to construct a bridge over the Marine Highway in Carrickfergus. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The petition was founded by Catherine Donaldson, who wrote: “As a long-time resident and a proud citizen of Carrickfergus, I've always taken immense pride in our beautiful castle. Its grandeur and rich history add not only value but a distinct character to our town. It now faces a potential eyesore, a looming pedestrian bridge that threatens to mar its breath-taking views.”

As well expressing aesthetic concerns, the petition also calls on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to consider the impact of the proposed structure on the townscape, alongside the potential financial implications for taxpayers. “Let's redirect our resources into preserving our history, enhancing our community facilities, and improving our lives,” Catherine added.

Commenting on the plans, a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “The design concept of a pedestrian bridge linking Carrickfergus Castle with the town centre to drive footfall back into the High Street and improve pedestrian safety is one of a number of initial proposals introduced as part of the ongoing public consultation for the £42m Carrickfergus City Deal Regeneration Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the coming months the project/design team will be holding a series of consultation events and other initiatives, including a dedicated website, to present ideas/concept designs and gauge stakeholder opinions to enable further design development, alternative options and subsequent consultation. We welcome feedback from the local community on all proposals and designs at any stage.”