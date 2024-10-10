In total five schools in the area got to find out more about the GeoEnergy NI project and Northern Ireland’s geothermal potential including Magherafelt Primary School, Sperrin Integrated College, Rainey Endowed School, and Holy Family Primary School.

The school’s visit was joined by Chair Councillor Eugene McConnell who met with a group of students and teachers from St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt to learn more about the project and Northern Ireland’s wider geothermal energy potential. Together they sampled the interactive exhibits including bespoke Virtual Reality (VR) content which has been developed to help bring the subject matter to life.

The GeoEnergy Discovery Centre is a key part of the overall GeoEnergy NI project – www.geoenergyNI.org being delivered by the Department for the Economy. The project is exploring the potential for sustainable geothermal energy right beneath our feet through geothermal demonstrator projects in two locations in Northern Ireland – one based at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus near Antrim and the other in the Stormont Estate in Belfast. Both sites are believed to have favourable geological conditions which could deliver significant geothermal potential in the future.

The GeoEnergy NI Discovery Centre is designed to help schools, families, businesses, and community groups discover the power and potential of geothermal energy as a renewable and low carbon energy source, and is packed full of educational resources, including interactive experiences such as VR technologies.

Pupils from St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt are pictured at the GeoEnergy Discovery Centre with Chair Councillor Eugene McConnell and GeoEnergy NI ambassadors.

Pictured inside the GeoEnergy Discovery Centre is Chair Councillor Eugene McConnell using the VR headset and Michael Gillan from the Department for the Economy.

Pictured outside the GeoEnergy Discovery Centre are pupils from Magherafelt Primary School.