NI Water is assuring residents a drawdown to reduce the level of Stoneyford Reservoir will have no effect on water supply.

The company is planning to carry out a drawdown on Tuesday, September 17, to allow for an inspection.

In a statement, NI Water explained: “Stoneyford Reservoir is located across the Stoneyford River approximately 6km north/northwest of Lisburn and although it was previously used to supply water to Belfast by the Forked Bridge Water Treatment Works, it is no longer used for drinking water supply.

"During a recent examination, the independent supervising engineer requested a drawdown with the level to be dropped to of 1.0 meter to allow for a full inspection of the valve tower to ensure the modifications that were carried out in the mid 1990s are still in satisfactory condition.

Stoneyford Reservoir. Photo: Google

"NI Water has informed the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA). Following the inspection, the reservoir will be returned to its normal operating level. The expected completion date is Tuesday 17th September 2024.

"NI Water would like to assure the local community and the wider public the drawdown will have no effect on the water supply as Stoneyford Reservoir is no longer in service. There will also be no disruption to the local community or to travel or travel in the area while the drawdown takes place.”