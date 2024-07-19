Planning application lodged to add stairs to Old Bushmills Distillery warehouse
The application seeks permission to add stairs to the vacant listed building at 2 Distillery Road.
In an accompanying Design Access and Heritage Statement, agents Consarc Conservation said they were appointed in 2022 to “initially carry out a condition report for the existing historic warehouse”.
The statement added: “The purpose of this was to inform repairs to the building in terms of maintenance of the listed asset rather than any alterations for a specific function.
“Warehouse No. 2 is located close to the main public entrance to the Old Bushmills Distillery. The building is largely unused, access to the upper floors is restricted as they are only accessed via steep wooden ladders, and this stair is considered dangerous.
“The application is concerned with the addition of an internal stair in order that the upper floors of the building can be accessed safely for maintenance.”
