Planning approval for over a dozen new houses in the Millbrook area of Larne

A building proposal for 12 semi-detached and two detached houses on land to the rear of Allenbrook in Millbrook has been given the go-ahead.

Road access will be made available from the existing Allenbrook/Allenbrook Mews housing development.

However, two separate applications for new filling stations on the same street in Millbrook were turned down by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council earlier this year.

Millbrook, Larne. Pic Google

One was for a site adjacent to 20 Old Belfast Road and another was for a site to the south of 13 Old Belfast Road for a filling station with a retail unit and car parking.

Both were rejected on the grounds that each application “fails to establish a clear indication of need”. There are already two filling stations in close proximity at Linn Road and at Belfast Road.

Meanwhile, a planning application for almost 200 new homes at the Ballyboley Road area of Larne, adjacent to Lindara and Blackthorn Rise, includes plans for a petrol station.

As well as 189 dwellings, 47 detached, 120 semi-detached, four maisonettes and 18 apartments, the application includes plans for a “neighbourhood centre” to include a filling station, retail unit, hot food/cafe and children’s play area, open space, landscaping and parking.

In addition, plans include road improvements at Donaghy’s Lane / Antiville Road.