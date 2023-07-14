Register
Planning approval for refurbishment of Dervock pub to include six holiday units

Plans for the Blackwater Bar in Dervock to include new holiday accommodation have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

The site is currently a pub and restaurant, located at 250-252 Castlecat Road, Dervock. Planning permission has been granted for its change of use to a pub and six holiday units.

The six one-bedroom units will be over two floors, with three units at ground level and three at first floor level.

The holiday units are contained within the existing building with no extension required. The proposed front elevation will remain the same and two rear windows will be added at ground floor level. Windows and doors will also be added to the side of the building at ground and first floor level.

Pub holiday accommodation, proposed side elevation. Credit: Robinson & SonsPub holiday accommodation, proposed side elevation. Credit: Robinson & Sons
The Development Management Officer Report adds: “The alterations proposed are considered minimal and the original design of the existing building remains in tact.

“The scale and size of this development remains similar to the existing built form and is acceptable.

“The proposal will not detract from the surrounding area given the design remains similar to the existing built form.”

According to the report, the proposal is “considered acceptable in terms of layout, design, scale and massing respecting the surrounding context and is appropriate to the character of the site and surrounding area”.

Pub holiday accommodation, proposed front elevation. Credit: Robinson & SonsPub holiday accommodation, proposed front elevation. Credit: Robinson & Sons
It adds that it is “not considered to create conflict with adjacent land uses and there is no unacceptable adverse affect on neighbouring properties”.

The plans include keeping part of the existing floor area to use as a pub with a bar area, kitchen and toilet.

The report says “there are no concerns with this aspect of the proposal given the existing use on the site is a pub/restaurant which has co-existed with residential properties located nearby”.

However objections have been received about the holiday units being used as a hostel in the future. The report states that they are to be let out exclusively to tourists.

Objectors have also advised that there is “more demand for social housing than holiday accommodation” but the report states that “the Planning Department can only assess and determine development proposals as submitted”.

Finally, objectors have advised that “there is inadequate street and security lighting”. However Environmental Heath has expressed “no objections”.

