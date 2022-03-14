Planning approval given for over 200 new homes at Brackenridge in Carrickfergus

An application for 214 new homes to include 30 detached and 184 semi-detached properties has been given the go-ahead on a site including part of the former Courtaulds factory.

Previously, an application had been approved for 154 dwellings at the location.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alternative access is now to be made available from Belfast Road through the proposed new “retirement scheme” instead of Sloefield Road, councillors were told

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

Head of Planning Paul Duffy also reported that the proposed development would have communal open space to include a play park. Each dwelling would have a rear garden with parking space for two cars and additional on-street parking space for visitors.

Mr Duffy noted that there have been four objections received from neighbouring properties expressing concerns regarding potential site contamination, impact on nature, particularly badgers, noise and disturbance and loss of privacy.

The officer indicated that there is no anticipated problem with privacy or overlooking.

“These concerns have been carefully considered and that any potential ground contamination could be “remediated” during construction.

He went on to say that although there may be badger activity, there is “no evidence” of badger setts.

He said that DfI Roads is “satisfied with the alternative access” plan.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid asked if Transport NI was happy with proposed new access and volume of traffic.

Mr Duffy confirmed that Transport NI has been consulted and is “happy with the proposed access road through the retirement village”.

He explained that the main reason for the application is for “alternative access to re-jig the lay-out adding that there are more dwellings proposed due to “better use of space”.

Ald Reid went on to say that there was an issue raised about badgers.

Mr Duffy confirmed that a badger report has been submitted which acknowledges that there has been badger activity but there are no badger setts on the site.

Ald Reid said he was happy to propose the committee accepts the recommendation.

Bannside TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald said that he was “happy to second”.

The application was agreed unanimously.