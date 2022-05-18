Planning for the future in Rasharkin

Community representatives and stakeholders involved in the ‘Sharkin Plan-It’ project pictured at Rasharkin Community Centre

Anyone who lives, works or learns in Rasharkin is encouraged to put forward an idea (up to the value of £300) as part of the ‘Sharkin Plan-It’ which would benefit the wider community.

A total pot of £6000 is available, and anyone from the age of nine can take part by submitting a bid form before Thursday, May 26.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public will have an opportunity to vote for the projects they feel would be most beneficial to the area at the Big Community Lunch and Vote event on Saturday, June 18.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes (far right), recently visited Rasharkin Community Centre to hear more about the ‘Sharkin Plan-It’ project

Before that, a drop-in conversation will take place tomorrow Thursday (May 19) at 7.30pm in Rasharkin Community Centre to discuss the possibilities between local people, external groups, and statutory bodies.

Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I’m delighted to hear that the local community in Rasharkin will have the opportunity to share their suggestions about what they would like to see happening in their area.

“I would encourage the wider community to get involved in this project – I’m sure there are lots of fantastic ideas and now is your chance to progress them and play your part in the ongoing development of the village. I’m looking forward to hearing the outcome of the vote and seeing the projects take shape over the coming months.”

Breige Conway, Manager for Northern Area Community Network (NACN) said: “This is a very exciting time for the village of Rasharkin. It’s the first time trying this way of working to encourage as much people participation as possible. The result so far has been very encouraging, and the process is allowing everyone a chance to shape and plan the future for the community and to work with decision makers to take the ideas forward.”

The project is supported by Northern Area Community Network, Causeway GP Federation, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Community Places and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.